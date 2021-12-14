Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh's flamboyance: I'm trying to put a leash; Don't think I can change that.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary recently and delighted fans with a series of posts from their romantic holiday. But were the couple completely okay about sharing glimpses from their private holiday on Instagram? Deepika Padukone recently revealed the same in a chat with Film Companion.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra, Deepika Padukone revealed that Ranveer and her try to find a middle path. "It's not an argument. See when he's doing his own thing, he can do whatever he wants but when it’s together, it's two people, two personalities, two careers, there is so much to think about. So, both of us have to be sensitive to that."

She further added, "And most often we are able to find this middle path. Both of us take some, give some and find that middle path. Eventually find the path that works best for us."

When Deepika was asked if Ranveer is the more flamboyant one and she's the one who holds back, the actress had a wide smile. She said, "I'm always trying to put a leash on him. He understands and I also have wrapped my head around. That just gives him a lot of joy and That's just who he is. I don't think I can and should change that inherent part of him. So he's having fun. It's fine."

Deepika and Ranveer will soon be sharing screen space for the first time in 83. Kabir Khan's 83 is set for a Christmas release this year.

