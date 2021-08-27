Deepika Padukone is Ranveer Singh's 'hottie' as she stops to 'Pause and then pose'; PIC INSIDE

Actress just gave her fans a visual treat by posting a stunning monochrome photo and the first person to drop a comment on it is none other than . Ranveer could not get over Deepika's intense monochrome click from a shoot and deemed her 'hottie' in the comments. Deepika shared a black and white photo in which she is seen clad in a classic white tee, denim jacket and jeans. Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote, "Pause…and then Pose!"

The Pathan actress dropped the photo on Instagram and left netizens in awe of her cool click. This is not the first time that Ranveer has hyped up his ladylove on social media. Previously too, Ranveer has dropped love-filled comments on Deepika's post on her handle. Recently too, Ranveer's video of dancing for Deepika at his mother's birthday bash had taken over the internet. The Simmba star had left netizens gushing over his sweet gesture at the party for Deepika.

Take a look:

Deepika and Ranveer's PDA often lights up the internet and fans love every bit of it. Lately, Ranveer was in the headlines for his dance videos with his mother Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani at his mom's birthday bash. The actor left no stone unturned to make his mother's birthday special.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Pathan with and John Abraham. She also has Shakun Batra's untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, Deepika also has a film with Prabhas and co-starrer Fighter. On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen next in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. Ranveer also has commenced work on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . It will be helmed by .

