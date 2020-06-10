Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's throwback video dancing at '83 wrap up party has us excited about the film

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dancing at the '83 wrap up party feels like major nostalgia after all. Check out the throwback video right here.

and are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in B-town and we cannot get enough of the two. Time and again, we come across photos and videos of the two from the pre-lockdown days and fans are left in awe of them. None the elss, even during the lockdown, both of them have managed to share glimpses of what have the two been up to. From working out together to cooking together, they have been having a great time together.

And today, as we have been waiting to see the duo back on screen soon, we happened to come across a video of them from the wrap-up party of their upcoming film '83. The party happened in October 2019, and the movie was due for a release in April, however, the lockdown has lead to the movie being postponed indefinitely as we don't know when will the movie hit the screens now. However, in this video, Deepika and Ranveer are seen dancing to 'Nashe si chadh gayi hai' and oh boy, they sure look super stunning together.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's video from the '83 wrap up party here:

Meanwhile, apart from '83, the two also have other films lined up ahead. Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 's Takht. Deepika, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhapaak and up ahead, she has two other films lined up ahead, including Shakun Batra's film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as Mahabharat, narrated from Draupadi's point of view.

