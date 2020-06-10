  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's throwback video dancing at '83 wrap up party has us excited about the film

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dancing at the '83 wrap up party feels like major nostalgia after all. Check out the throwback video right here.
9774 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's throwback video dancing at '83 wrap up party has us excited about the filmDeepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's throwback video dancing at '83 wrap up party has us excited about the film
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in B-town and we cannot get enough of the two. Time and again, we come across photos and videos of the two from the pre-lockdown days and fans are left in awe of them. None the elss, even during the lockdown, both of them have managed to share glimpses of what have the two been up to. From working out together to cooking together, they have been having a great time together.

And today, as we have been waiting to see the duo back on screen soon, we happened to come across a video of them from the wrap-up party of their upcoming film '83. The party happened in October 2019, and the movie was due for a release in April, however, the lockdown has lead to the movie being postponed indefinitely as we don't know when will the movie hit the screens now. However, in this video, Deepika and Ranveer are seen dancing to 'Nashe si chadh gayi hai' and oh boy, they sure look super stunning together.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's video from the '83 wrap up party here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika South FC (@deepikasouthfc) on

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone calls Ananya Panday cute as she says she will learn everything she can from her and Shakun

Meanwhile, apart from '83, the two also have other films lined up ahead. Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's Takht. Deepika, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhapaak and up ahead, she has two other films lined up ahead, including Shakun Batra's film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as Mahabharat, narrated from Draupadi's point of view.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement