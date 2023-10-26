Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding video has THIS Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani connection

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. Back then, the couple treated us to some gorgeous pictures from their wedding. Five years have passed, and finally, the couple unveiled their wedding video on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 8 last night. The dreamy video left the viewers as well as Karan Johar emotional! Now, we’ve found out that DeepVeer’s wedding video has a connection with Deepika’s film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani!

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding video has Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani connection

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was released in 2013, starred Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer, who captured Ranveer-Deepika’s wedding video shared an interesting titbit about it. He shared that he directed Deepika during the shoot of the song Kabira, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Deepika knew back then that she wanted Vishal to capture her wedding video.

In his caption, Vishal Punjabi wrote, “During the filming of “Kabira” for “Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani”, I had the honor of directing her. On a crisp evening, amidst rounds of Pictionary by the poolside with the crew, she leaned in and said softly, “When the time comes for my wedding, I’d be honored if you would be the one to capture it.” I was taken aback, a blush creeping up unnoticed. She held onto that sentiment, gently reminding me of that whispered promise during her wedding film’s screening years later.”

He further wrote in his caption, “It wasn’t just about documenting their wedding day, but rather weaving a tale of love, trust, and commitment. Some stories are so close to the heart that they’re held close, and perhaps they wanted this narrative to be theirs alone for a time. As we mark our 13th year in building an industry, releasing this film stands as a testament to our journey and growth.”

Karan Johar’s reaction to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding video

Meanwhile, on Koffee With Karan 8, as Karan Johar also watched Ranveer Singh and Deepika’s wedding video for the first time, he was overcome with emotion. He teared up and gave the couple a tight hug. He also shared that while he is happy for them, he also feels lonely at the same time.

