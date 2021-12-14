Deepika Padukone reacts to 15 years of Om Shanti Om, reveals changes she wants to bring as a producer

Deepika Padukone recently appeared for a lengthy chat with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra and discussed everything under the sun. From her upcoming films to her journey so far, the actress was at her candid best. One such instance was when she was asked about Om Shanti Om clocking 15 years next year.

Deepika, who made her debut with the film, reflected on her journey. When asked if she's changed as an actor and person, the actress agreed and said, "Different as an actor, different as a person. I hope I have evolved. That's how the journey ought to be. Today when I think about Om Shanti Om, I'm like, 'how did they even think that I was good for that movie?'. And there are times when I think that Oh my God, If i knew just everything that I know how, I could have done that so differently. I could have done so much more. But, I guess that is the journey right. If you don't have that then where is the growth, where is the evolution. It just doesn't feel 15 years."

The actress admitted that her fans keep reminding her of movie anniversaries and that she should too pause, reflect and look back on her journey. Talking about the road ahead, Deepika added, "There's so much more to do. The craft is evolving, world is evolving, the stories we're telling, the kind of platforms that these films are releasing on...there's so much changing that it's very exciting. There's so much more to do."

Apart from being an actor, Deepika is also a mental health advocate and a producer. The actress hopes to bring several changes as a producer by taking care of her crew and cast.

Elaborating on the same, Deepika said, "Hours we work, especially for the crew. There is a sense that the more people work extra and overtime, you'll get the work done faster. And my thinking is opposite. People need to be given enough downtime or rest. They comeback with better energy. That anyway makes you work faster. The quality of output is better. Streamline hours of work. A 5-day week. Keep Saturdays for discussions, prep. Sunday no one calls you, no messages. Call time for Monday should come on Saturday. To be compensated for hours that are over. The food that crew is served. Nutritious food needs to be served to crew. Mental health expert on set for anyone on set."

