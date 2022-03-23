Deepika Padukone REACTS to Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Everybody loves Deepika’ comment in Dasvi trailer

The trailer for Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur’s Dasvi just dropped earlier today and it has created quite the buzz. The film will follow the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan) who is set to appear for the 10th standard board exams from prison. If you have watched the trailer, you must have noticed that it has a reference to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. When Ganga Ram is asked the passive voice for the statement ‘Ranveer loves Deepika’, he promptly replies ‘Everybody loves Deepika’.

And now, Deepika Padukone has reacted to Abhishek’s comment. The actress took to her Instagram space and shared the trailer of Dasvi. She also wrote, “Thank You team #Dasvi for the Love” followed by a smiley GIF. She further wished them luck, as she wrote, “Wishing you guys the best (white heart emoji).

The over two-minute trailer for Dasvi featured Abhishek in the role of Chief Minister of Haryana Ganga Ram Chaudhary who was imprisoned for the teacher recruitment scam in the state. While his wife Bimla (played by Nimrat) replaces him as the new CM, the trailer gives a glimpse of Chaudhary’s struggle in jail and how police officer Jyoti Deswal (played by Yami) gives him a reality check. The trailer looks intriguing as Abhishek aka Chaudhary struggles to prepare for class 10th board exams.

Here’s a screengrab from Deepika Padukone’s Instagram story:

Dasvi is backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. It has opted for director OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

