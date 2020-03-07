Deepika Padukone REACTS to Alia Bhatt’s holiday request photo and we totally agree with her; Check it out

Deepika Padukone dropped a sweet comment on Alia’s Bhatt’s recent photo from her past vacation. The Chhapaak star’s reaction to Gully Boy actor’s photo has left fans in awe. Check it out.

Holidays surely are the only respite for actors amidst the hectic shoots for films and whenever they get time, they jet off for vacays with their loved ones. Speaking of this, on Saturday, shared a throwback photo from her vacation and left everyone in awe. However, the Gully Boy star didn’t just share the photo but also requested for another holiday with some sunshine. Seems like her adorable request and photo has impressed who reacted to it in an adorable way.

Deepika took to the comments section on Alia’s adorable photo and left a kiss emoticon with an absolutely sweet compliment. Padukone wrote, “cutie…” on Alia’s vacay photo and sent fans into a frenzy. While Alia had shared the photo early on Saturday and had captioned it as, “ Ummm. One holiday please? With extra sunshine & extra trees.. To go :) thanks.” Often, Deepika and Alia indulge in cute Instagram banter and that often leaves their fans in complete awe of the two superstars.

However, the adorable comment that Deepika left on Alia’s photo has managed to grab everyone’s attention.

Check out Deepika Padukone's reaction to Alia Bhatt's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Deepika and Alia are busy with their respective projects. While Deepika recently returned to Mumbai after a vacay, she will soon start prep for her next with Shakun Batra. Deepika’s film with Shakun also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Padukone also announced the official Hindi adaptation of The Intern that will star her and . On the other hand, Alia is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawai that will be released on September 11, 2020. Apart from this, Alia also has Brahmastra with that will hit the screens on December 4, 2020.

