Deepika Padukone reacts to Gehraiyaan post; Influencer hits back saying 'only non-fake thing you've uttered'

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next release Gehraiyaan which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film trailer has been getting positive reviews from the fans, who are eagerly waiting for the release. The romantic drama will have a digital release on February 11. However, ahead of the release of the film, actors were seen promoting it and recently an influencer shared a sarcastic post. He wrote, “Newton’s Law Of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches.”

The post did not go well with Deepika and she reacted to it. The star took a jibe and shared a post on her Instagram story that reads, “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.” It did not stop there. The influencer today again posted saying, ‘Dear Deepika, I am not ‘mocking you’ for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your nose or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron’. It’s only non-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career.”

Fans also came out in support of the actress and slammed the influencer. They started writing on Twitter and soon it was trending.

Check the post here:

To note, the film Gehraiyaan is about the complexities of life, relationships, love, friendship and betrayal. It is directed by Shakun Batra. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gehraiyaan will not be released theatrically.

