Deepika Padukone REACTS to Jayeshbhai aka Ranveer Singh's Jordaar pictures; Click to read

After his stellar performance in 83, Ranveer Singh is getting ready to entertain his audience in his next upcoming Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays the titular role of Jayeshbhai and will appear in a never seen avatar. The actor is constantly promoting his film around different cities and even keeping his fans updated on social media.

On Monday, Ranveer treated his fans with some new photographs. The Dil Dhadakne Do star was seen sporting a classy colourful shirt that he paired with denim jeans. He sealed his look with bright orange shoes. Once again Ranveer impressed his fans with his satorial pick. Apart from his followers, the actor left his wife gushing over his Jordaar pictures. Deepika Padukone called hubby her “Sunshine” in the comment section. Sanjana Sanghi and many other celebrities also dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post. Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan and others hit the like button on the post. One of Ranveer Singh’s fans wrote, “aag laga di baba,” while another social media user commented, “Love this!!!”

Take a look:

To note, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will mark the Hindi film debut of Shalini Pandey. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on May 13. The social comedy also features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Deeksha Joshi and Ragi Jain. Apart from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Cirkus and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

