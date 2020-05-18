Deepika Padukone REACTS to Karan Johar and Yash’s banter about haircuts; Here’s what she has to say

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to react to Karan Johar and son Yash Johar's banter about haircuts; Take a look

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown, while some stars have been whipping up a storm in the kitchen, others have been washing utensils and working out and if we talk about , the director has been sharing a series of his lockdown with Johar’s videos on social media wherein he gives a sneak peek into his life with his twins- Yash and Roohi. From raiding his wardrobe, to dismissing his fashion choices to calling him ‘fat’, Yash and Roohi have been entertaining all of us and in the latest, the filmmaker posted a video wherein Yash comes up with the solution for a haircut amid lockdown.

In the video, Karan Johar asks Yash, “Do you think you need a haircut?”, and to this, Yash replies, “I just cut my hair”. Thereafter, we see Papa Karan asking Yash, “But dada’s hair is also very long, even your hair is very long. How do we cut our hair?” and next, we see Yash picking up a medicine bottle and showing it to his father and when Karan asks if he should cut his hair with medicine, Yash nods in agreement. As always, Karan is puzzled with Yash’s answer and asks him, “But how will the medicine cut the hair?” and Yash says, “ ‘cut, cut, cut’

During the video, we see Roohi in the backdrop, sitting on a sofa and doing her own thing, and not Yash and Karan’s banter, but it was Roohi that caught ’s attention as she left a comment that read, “please watch Roohi lurking in the back! @karanjohar”. A few days back, Karan turned teacher for his kids and when he asked Yash to name his country, the little munchkin had said, “Amitabh Bachchan and .”

Check out Karan Johar and Yash's video here:

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan is Karan Johar’s son Yash’s answer when he asks him to name his country

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×