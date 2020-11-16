Deepika Padukone REACTS to meme comparing her and Ranveer's Diwali look to Motichoor Ladoo & Gajar Ka Halwa

Now, Deepika and Ranveer's fans have used the famous Indian sweets meme to compare their Diwali outfits and it is all things hilarious. Check it out below.

It was a double celebration over the weekend for and as the couple not only celebrated the festival of Diwali but also their second wedding anniversary. Given the pandemic situation, Deepika and Ranveer had a low-key celebration and the couple even shared a couple of brand new photos. While one photo was a loved up snap of the couple, the other one showed Ranveer and Deepika dressed in their festive best.

While Ranveer could be seen wearing a bright orange kurta, Deepika looked stunning in a red and gold saree with a bold red lip. Wishing their fans with the happy picture, the couple wrote, "Happy Diwali! Love & Light to all! @deepikapadukone." Now, Deepveer's fans have used the famous Indian sweets meme to compare their Diwali outfits.

While fans compared Ranveer to Motichoor Ladoo, Deepika's look was equated to Gajar Ka Halwa. The couple laughed heartily in their original picture and this fan-made meme will also crack you up. Sharing the meme, Deepika seemed to agree with her fans as she wrote, "Sure, why not?"

Check out this hilairous meme on Deepika and Ranveer:

Just yesterday, Deepika had shared another such meme which featured her striking silver outfit and the famous Kaju Katli. On their wedding anniversary on Saturday, Ranveer dropped the most gorgeous photos from their Lake Como, Italy wedding where the much in love couple can be seen posing by the gorgeous lake.

Clad in floral outfits with hues of pink and white, Ranveer and Deepika were a beautiful sight for sore eyes in the rare photos from their destination wedding.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's anniversary surprise for 'gudiya' Deepika Padukone are rare snaps: Souls eternally intertwined

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×