Deepika Padukone REACTS to meme comparing her and Ranveer's Diwali look to Motichoor Ladoo & Gajar Ka Halwa
It was a double celebration over the weekend for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the couple not only celebrated the festival of Diwali but also their second wedding anniversary. Given the pandemic situation, Deepika and Ranveer had a low-key celebration and the couple even shared a couple of brand new photos. While one photo was a loved up snap of the couple, the other one showed Ranveer and Deepika dressed in their festive best.
While Ranveer could be seen wearing a bright orange kurta, Deepika looked stunning in a red and gold saree with a bold red lip. Wishing their fans with the happy picture, the couple wrote, "Happy Diwali! Love & Light to all! @deepikapadukone." Now, Deepveer's fans have used the famous Indian sweets meme to compare their Diwali outfits.
While fans compared Ranveer to Motichoor Ladoo, Deepika's look was equated to Gajar Ka Halwa. The couple laughed heartily in their original picture and this fan-made meme will also crack you up. Sharing the meme, Deepika seemed to agree with her fans as she wrote, "Sure, why not?"
Check out this hilairous meme on Deepika and Ranveer:
Just yesterday, Deepika had shared another such meme which featured her striking silver outfit and the famous Kaju Katli. On their wedding anniversary on Saturday, Ranveer dropped the most gorgeous photos from their Lake Como, Italy wedding where the much in love couple can be seen posing by the gorgeous lake.
Clad in floral outfits with hues of pink and white, Ranveer and Deepika were a beautiful sight for sore eyes in the rare photos from their destination wedding.
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Deepika, a wonderful woman, a heart conquered by the charming and passionate Ranveer with a lot of intelligence and elegance of soul. A love story as only India could offer to the world. A REAL BLESSING THAT THEY ARE TOGETHER, A MODERN FAMILY! I am very happy for this couple,Deepika&Ranveer. When I see them together, my heart smiles with joy. Two extraordinary soul mates on the same wavelength in terms of family values throughout their lives. They raised the bar in India, their wedding was and is an unforgettable landmark, their families were with them, they traveled with them, they are always with them and so they form a dream couple wrapped in love. This couple constantly delights, they have a special attraction. DEEPIKA and RANVEER, PAIRED, UNITED, HAND IN HAND! HAPPY BIRTHDAY FOREVER! You are a unique and attractive family! A strong team! A poem of love! Ranveer, King of passion and love only for Deepika! Queen of the heart, Deepika, forever for Ranveer! GOD BLESS!