Deepika Padukone REACTS to Ranveer Singh’s mushy post; Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt & others shower love

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone undoubtedly make one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The husband-and-wife duo are head-over-heels in love with each other and seldom shy away to express the same on social media. The lovebirds often paint the town red with their loved-up pictures while millions of fans swoon over them. Earlier tonight, Ranveer had set the internet on fire with his new post on Instagram in which he can be seen kissing Deepika. He also wrote a mushy caption appreciating Deepika’s act in Gehraiyaan. And now, the beautiful actress along with several other celebrities have reacted to Ranveer’s post.

Deepika Padukone has dropped a heart reaction to Ranveer’s adorable post for her. Apart from Deepika, several other celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, among others have liked the picture as well. While many fans dropped heart emojis, a few celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and others also could not stop themselves from commenting with a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

Coming to Ranveer’s appreciation post, the Gully Boy actor shared an unseen mushy picture with Deepika and captioned it with a twist including one of the most popular songs from the film. His caption read, “Doobey…haan doobey… Ek dooje mein yahaan… Tour de force. Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan”.

