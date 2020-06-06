Deepika Padukone reacts to Sonam Kapoor’s monochrome photo and their social media banter SCREAMS girl power

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s social media banter is proof that girls life each other up; Take a look

Since is quarantining in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, she has been missing her family way too much and from virtually catching up with them to digging out old and throwback photos of her family, this Neerja actress has been doing it all. And today, when she posted a monochrome photo, in what looked like a photo from some shoot, Sonam was inundated with comments but one comment that caught our attention was by . Taking to her Instagram feed, this Neerja actress posted a stunning monochrome photo of herself posing in a saree with her hair neatly tied in an up-do and alongside the photo, Sonam wrote, “I am a curious spirit child Who fell to earth through a crack of lightening But God so kind and merciful sent old souls to guide me home..”

Soon after, just like all of us, Deepika, too, was enamored by Sonam’s photo as she wrote, “Beauty!” Taking note of the comment, Sonam sent Deepika a couple of kiss emoticons. Well, their social media banter reminded of the days when these two ladies made an appearance together on Koffee With Karan. That said, Sonam has been cooking and working out amid quarantine and during a live session on Instagram, Sonam revealed how she met Anand Ahuja for the first time as she said, “I met him (Anand) when I was promoting Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and my friend was trying to set me up with his best friend, and instead I spoke to him the whole evening and he added me on Facebook after that evening and then he started talking and that’s how we met.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Duquer Salmaan, and next, it is being said that Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind and also Sonam will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel to Veere Di Wedding. As for Deepika, she will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday and MC Sher

