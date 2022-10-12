Deepika Padukone recalls her mental health struggles; Tells Meghan Markle ‘life felt meaningless’

Deepika Padukone has been very vocal about her mental health struggles. In the past, the actress had shared that she was diagnosed with depression in 2014, for which she sought help. She has been an active advocate of mental health awareness and has been working towards normalizing conversations around it. The actress was recently invited as a guest on the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast, during which she recalled her battle with mental health, and spoke about her depression.

During the conversation with Meghan Markle, Deepika revealed that everything was going great for her- personally as well as professionally. However, she said that the symptoms of her depression came suddenly out of the blue. “I woke up, I fell. My blood pressure dropped. And then the next thing I know, my life just felt meaningless. I didn't want to live anymore. I didn't want to get out of bed. And I struggled with this for, for many, many months. I would just break down at the drop of a hat. Not be present. Like I'd be talking to someone or be, you know, be at an event or be engaging with someone, but my mind's somewhere else,” she said.

Deepika further shared that her parents were about to leave after visiting her, and as she watched them pack their bags, she broke down and started crying. “And my mom was like, what's wrong? Is it your relationship? Has someone said something to you? I said, I don't know. I've been feeling like this for many, many months. I just keep crying. I don't know why. It's a feeling of hopelessness. You just feel hopeless. You feel like there's no point in living,” said Deepika.

Deepika felt empty and hollow, and hopeless, and decided to reach out to a counselor within her family and friends circle. “And so I picked up the phone on her I spoke to her. She was at an event. She stepped out and she said, Deepika, I'm taking a flight and coming to see you right now. You need to see a psychiatrist. And so literally, from the sound of my voice, she could tell that I needed help,” shared Deepika.

