Deepika Padukone recalls late Irrfan Khan with a throwback video of their tennis game; Says ‘please come back’

Deepika Padukone shared a throwback video of playing tennis with late Piku star Irrfan Khan. As she remembered her co-star, she urged him to come back.

A day back , Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Piku completed 5 years and the leading lady shared an emotional note for the late actor. Now, once again, Deepika has shared a throwback video of a tennis game with Irrfan Khan and has urged the actor to come back. Irrfan Khan left the world for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020, and left the entire Bollywood in shock and in grief. The late star had a colon infection and was admitted to the hospital a day before his demise.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Deepika shared the throwback video and penned a heartbreaking request for the late actor, “please come back! #irrfankhan.” In the video, we can see Deepika and Irrfan playing a game of tennis on the sets of Piku back in the days. A day back, the film completed 5 years and Amitabh and Deepika remembered Irrfan with heartfelt posts. When Deepika had heard about Irrfan’s demise, she shared a black photo on her Instagram handle and was heartbroken by the loss of her friend.

A day back, Deepika shared a candid photo of Irrfan and herself on the sets of Piku with director Shoojit Sircar and remembered him. She also dedicated the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye from Piku to late Irrfan with the throwback photo. Once again, Deepika had a heartbreaking request for the actor and it left netizens resonating with her.

Check out Deepika Padukone's video with Irrfan Khan:

Since the past few days, tributes have been pouring in for the later Piku actor on social media. A throwback video of Deepika and Irrfan hugging each other has been going viral on the internet. In the same, Deepika is seen happily calling late Irrfan her ‘most favourite person.’ Irrfan had been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour and had sought treatment in London for the same back in 2018. His last film was Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

