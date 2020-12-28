Deepika Padukone recalls people making fun of her accent in Om Shanti Om; Says the brickbats affected her

Deepika Padukone made her debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. Read on to know what she has to say about the experience with the same.

It was back in 2007 when made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om. Well, it has been more than a decade now and the actress continues to be among the most popular divas of B-town. However, her journey in Hindi Cinema was not a bed of roses. Though the co-starrer was termed a blockbuster, Deepika received heavy criticism from many as has been revealed by her in an interview with India Today.

The actress who entered the film industry at the mere age of 19 called it daunting to do the same while adding that she was raw and unaware. At the same time, she also expressed her gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan for guiding her through the process. Meanwhile, Deepika also talked about how a section of people criticized her over the fact that she was a model and hence, cannot act. Not only that but they reportedly also made fun of her accent.

While adding that a lot was written about her craft, the actress stated that it was extremely hurtful and that the brickbats affected her. However, she did not forget to mention that criticism fuels her to work harder and improve her skills and personal evolution. Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, further added that failure taught her a lot and that she had never been bitter about the experiences. Meanwhile, the actress will reunite with husband for the sports drama ’83. Apart from that, she will also feature in Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika will collaborate with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s next.

