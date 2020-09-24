Deepika Padukone receives NCB summon and will appear before the agency tomorrow in drug case: Report

As per the latest update, Deepika Padukone has received the NCB summons for probe in drug case and reportedly, she will be appearing before NCB tomorrow for questioning. The actress will reportedly arrive in Mumbai today.

, who was issued a summon by the Narcotics Control Bureau, has reportedly received them and will be appearing for probe tomorrow in Mumbai. As per Times Now, the actress will reportedly return to Mumbai from Goa to appear before NCB in the alleged drug nexus case probe. A day back, it was reported that the agency had issued summons to Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta in the drug case. While Sara has arrived in Mumbai, Deepika's photos of reaching back are yet to come in.

However, as per the Times Now report, Deepika has received the summons from NCB and has also confirmed that she will be present for probe tomorrow at the NCB office in Mumbai. Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash also was summoned for interrogation as the chats between the actress and her about 'hash, weed and maal' came to surface. However, reportedly, Karishma has sought an exemption from the probe citing ill health as a reason. On the other hand, Times Now also reported that Deepika has allegedly left her Goa hotel to return to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Simone Khambatta also appeared before the agency for questioning. After being quizzed for a few hours, Simone left the NCB office. Apart from this, Shruti Modi, a close associate of Rhea Chakraborty, was also called again for questioning. It was reportedly after the discovery of alleged drug chats between Rhea, Shruti, Jaya Saha and others that the Enforcement Directorate asked NCB to be involved. Further, the NCB arrested Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant under provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. Certain drug peddlers also informed the NCB that they knew Showik. Showik, Rhea and others are in custody till October 6. Tomorrow, Deepika is all set to appear before NCB and Sara is scheduled to be quizzed on Friday.

