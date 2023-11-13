Deepika Padukone reflects on her initial struggling days; reveals she'd transport, and lug her own bags around

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. However, the Jawan actress had a humble beginning and had to struggle in the industry. In a recent interview, she spoke about the time when she shifted to a new city and would lug her bags around.

Deepika Padukone recalls her struggle days

In an interview with Vogue India, Deepika Padukone spoke about her initial days of struggle before she made it into Bollywood. She said, "Back then, I had so many things to deal with, not just professionally but also personally. I was a teenager moving to a new city with no family or friends in a new industry. I had to figure out my meals and transport, and lug my own bags around."

The actress further stated that she would finish work late at night and would carry her suitcase across the city in a cab. She would often fall asleep in the cabs. "My mother would be so worried about whether I would get home safe. Today when I look back at that journey, I think, ‘Not bad, girl! You did this and you did it on your own.’ But at that moment, there was no time to reflect," she added.

Deepika Padukone on spending time with Ranveer Singh

In the same interview, the Pathaan actress said that spending time with her husband Ranveer Singh is very important and both of them put in the effort. She said that work commitments often ensure that they aren't able to spend enough time together. But, Deepika shared she prefers the quality of time spent together. "It’s not the quantum of time but the quality of that time we have together. We love it when it’s just the two of us but we also love spending time with our families," she said.

Work-wise, Deepika will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's aerial action Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release on Republic Day next year.

