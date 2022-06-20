Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of monochrome look in orange co-ord set at airport; See PICS

Deepika Padukone loves her monochrome airport outfits and her latest look stands proof of the same. Over the years, Deepika has emerged as one of the most popular and bankable stars in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has proved her acting mettle in several films like Piku, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and more. Apart from her performances on the celluloid, Deepika has also impressed fans with her impeccable fashion game over the years. The actress is often seen donning monochromatic outfits at the airport, and tonight was no different. Have you seen her latest photos?

A few moments back, Deepika was clicked by the paparazzi at the domestic airport of Mumbai, as she returned from Bengaluru. The actress looked striking in her orange co-ord set which featured a shirt and a pair of matching trousers. DP tucked half of her shirt in, making it effortlessly stylish. She also wore a pair of white sneakers and super chic shades. Her hair was tied in a low bun with a middle parting, and her minimal makeup looked absolutely flawless. She also carried a gorgeous designer bag with her. Deepika smiled and acknowledged the paps as the shutterbugs clicked her from a distance.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s much-talked-about film Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s actioner Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from this, she also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

