Deepika Padukone reminisces all the fan love she has received amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown

Deepika Padukone shared some of the cards and letters from fans and well, it is all the positivity we can use right now. Check her post out right here.

The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has lead us all to spend this time trying to be positive and while our friends and family seem to be the ray of hope among such testing times, celebrities also receive a lot of love from their fans and so, this time is an equally good one to give some of that back to them. And well, someone who seems to have sent out all the love along with what she has received is actress through her latest social media post.

Deepika took to social media to share some cards, letters and notes she has received from fans at some point and well, she sure seems to be on a reminiscing mode. The letters have some of the kindest and sweetest things written on them, which obviously make a lot of difference when we read it now. In no time, fans gave some more love to the actress as they filled in the comments with all things nice about her. Small things always go a long way, don't they?

Check out Deepika Padukone's post on social media right here:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The Meghna Gulzar directorial narrated the story of a real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and while the movie was received well by the fans, it did not quite do very well as far as the box office numbers are concerned. The actress will also be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the shooting of which had just kickstarted before the lockdown was announced.

