Deepika Padukone reminisces her Ranthambore trip while urging fans to take the 'much needed break'; See PHOTOS

The year 2021 started with new hopes and aspirations. While many of us decided to celebrate it with our loved ones, a few others planned family vacations and traveled to amazing places for the same. That is how and kick-started the year. The couple jetted off to Rajasthan ahead of the celebrations and joined , , and others for the festivities in Ranthambore. Now, the two of them are back in the bay.

Deepika, on the other hand, has shared some beautiful memories of the trip on her Instagram handle. The Chhapaak actress has beautifully captured the moments in the form of collage photos and videos that can be seen in her post. From giving glimpses of her candid moments while enjoying the natural beauty to showing the abundance of flora and fauna present in the place, the actress literally gave us a treat in the form of her Ranthambore trip here!

Apart from that, she has also penned a long note that reads, “An observation or compliment i receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am.”

A few days back, Deepika Padukone left everyone baffled after having removed all her Instagram posts and tweets. Whether she deleted or archived them is still not known. On the work front, she will next be seen in the sports drama ’83 and Shakun Batra’s next co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

