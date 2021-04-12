  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone resigns as MAMI Chairperson amid her 'current state of work'; Calls it 'enriching experience'

Deepika Padukone took to social media to issue a statement as she bid adieu to her role of MAMI Chairperson. The Chhapaak actress expressed she cannot give her undivided attention to the role amid her work commitments.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: April 12, 2021 11:12 am
Deepika Padukone resigns as MAMI Chairperson amid her 'current state of work'; Calls it 'enriching experience'
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On Monday, Deepika Padukone issued a statement on her social media handle and informed her fans that she is no longer going to continue as the Chairperson of Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI). The actress was appointed to the position back in 2019. She had taken over from Kiran Rao back then. Deepika, who has a couple of projects lined up this year for shoot, mentioned in her statement that with her 'state of work,' she would not be able to focus on her role as Chairperson. Hence, the star stepped down from the position. 

Sharing the statement, Deepika wrote, "Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home. I have come to realise, however, that with my current state of work, I will be unable to give MAM the undivided focus and attention, it requires. I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime."

The Chhapaak actress shared that the experience that she got from her role at MAMI was 'enriching' for her and hoped that she will continue to have a great relationship with them. 

Take a look:

On the work front, the actress has a couple of projects lined up. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's relationship drama with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday Besides this, she also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress also will be working on Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas. She recently also welcomed Amitabh Bachchan on board her own production, The Intern. Earlier in 2021, Deepika had shared a video announcement of her film 'FIGHTER' with Hrithik Roshan. She is also gearing up for the release of '83 with Ranveer Singh. Hence, the actress has her hands filled with several projects. 

Also Read|Ranveer Singh is in splits, Priyanka Chopra writes 'too cute' over Deepika Padukone's adorable childhood pic

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

You may like these
Ranveer Singh is in splits, Priyanka Chopra writes 'too cute' over Deepika Padukone's adorable childhood pic
Deepika Padukone to join Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan shooting next week? Here’s what we know
Deepika Padukone posts her throwback PHOTO; Goes the Rahul Dravid way & calls herself 'Indiranagar ki gundi'
Ranveer Singh explains why he's the 'proudest husband': Deepika Padukone is a special soul, born for greatness
Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she got secret calls from Akshay Kumar praising Thalaivi; Takes a dig at Deepika & Alia
World Health Day 2021: Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, 5 celebs who would inspire you to remain fit & healthy
Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Best Deepika.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

They kicked out the Hash Queen.