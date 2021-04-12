Deepika Padukone resigns as MAMI Chairperson amid her 'current state of work'; Calls it 'enriching experience'

Deepika Padukone took to social media to issue a statement as she bid adieu to her role of MAMI Chairperson. The Chhapaak actress expressed she cannot give her undivided attention to the role amid her work commitments.

On Monday, issued a statement on her social media handle and informed her fans that she is no longer going to continue as the Chairperson of Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI). The actress was appointed to the position back in 2019. She had taken over from Kiran Rao back then. Deepika, who has a couple of projects lined up this year for shoot, mentioned in her statement that with her 'state of work,' she would not be able to focus on her role as Chairperson. Hence, the star stepped down from the position.

Sharing the statement, Deepika wrote, "Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home. I have come to realise, however, that with my current state of work, I will be unable to give MAM the undivided focus and attention, it requires. I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime."

The Chhapaak actress shared that the experience that she got from her role at MAMI was 'enriching' for her and hoped that she will continue to have a great relationship with them.

On the work front, the actress has a couple of projects lined up. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's relationship drama with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday Besides this, she also has Pathan with and John Abraham. The actress also will be working on Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas. She recently also welcomed Amitabh Bachchan on board her own production, The Intern. Earlier in 2021, Deepika had shared a video announcement of her film 'FIGHTER' with . She is also gearing up for the release of '83 with . Hence, the actress has her hands filled with several projects.

