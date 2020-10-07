  1. Home
Deepika Padukone to return to Goa for resuming the shoot of Shakun Batra's movie

Deepika Padukone was summoned and interrogated by the NCB a few days earlier in connection with the drug nexus. Now, she is all set to jet off to Goa again.
Deepika Padukone had jetted off to Goa a few days earlier for the shooting schedule of her upcoming movie backed by Shakun Batra. However, trouble mounted the actress after her name was dragged during NCB’s probe on the Bollywood drug nexus. That happened after the recovery of her alleged drug chats with manager Karishma Prakash. The Chhapaak actress returned to Mumbai sometime back after being summoned by the agency for questioning. Now, she is all set to return to work. 

Now, as per a report by TOI, the actress is all set to return to the sets of Shakun Batra’s movie co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Sources suggest that the makers filmed the portions of Ananya and Siddhant while Deepika Padukone was in Mumbai for the NCB interrogation. Meanwhile, apart from the latter, actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh were also summoned and interrogated by the NCB concerning the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. 

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone last featured in the movie Chhapaak in which she played the role of an acid attack survivor, Malti. The actress will next be seen alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s next project. Apart from that, Deepika is awaiting the release of the sports drama ’83 that also features Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and others. For the unversed, the actress has also co-produced this movie.

