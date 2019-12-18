Deepika Padukone to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor's dad Rishi Kapoor for an upcoming movie? Find Out
Fans of Deepika Padukone are currently excited to see her play the role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak. The diva launched the trailer a few days back in Mumbai and managed to evoke an overwhelming response from everyone. Amidst all the buzz about Chhapaak, a report mentions that Deepika might be contemplating a movie project which will co-star her friend, Ranbir Kapoor’s father, Rishi Kapoor. A while back a strong rumour about Ranbir and Deepika starring in Luv Ranjan’s film came and it left her fans disappointed.
Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Deepika might take up a project starring Ranbir’s dad Rishi Kapoor. The report cited her past projects with the senior Kapoor like Om Shanti Om and Love Aaj Kal and stated that things between Rishi Kapoor and her seemed to be well. A few years back, Deepika and Ranbir were together. However, things ended on a sour note. Despite that, the two popular actors established a cordial friendship and were often seen hanging out together with many of the industry friends.
When Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were in the US earlier this year, Deepika visited New York and met them. Ranbir’s parents also gave her a special gift for her marriage with Ranveer Singh and wished her the best. Photos of Deepika posing with Rishi & Neetu Kapoor where shared on social media. Amidst this, Mumbai Mirror report states that Deepika might be starring in a film with senior Kapoor. Well, if it is true, it will be interesting to see if it turns out to be a success like their films before. Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film hits the screens on January 10, 2020.
Comments
Rishi Kapoor has his own identify and a better one than his son. Just say Deepika will work with Rishi Kapoor. We will understand.
It might be a Karan johar film.
It's not reuniting with Ranbir's dad but with a legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. She has done movies with him in the past. Please pinkvilla don't make headlines to bring hate on her by haters.
the dharma film alia is stealing? ok
