Deepika Padukone to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor's dad Rishi Kapoor for an upcoming movie? Find Out

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of Chhapaak. Amidst this, a report states that Deepika might be in the process of starring in a film with Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor.

Fans of are currently excited to see her play the role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak. The diva launched the trailer a few days back in Mumbai and managed to evoke an overwhelming response from everyone. Amidst all the buzz about Chhapaak, a report mentions that Deepika might be contemplating a movie project which will co-star her friend, ’s father, . A while back a strong rumour about Ranbir and Deepika starring in Luv Ranjan’s film came and it left her fans disappointed.

Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Deepika might take up a project starring Ranbir’s dad Rishi Kapoor. The report cited her past projects with the senior Kapoor like Om Shanti Om and Love Aaj Kal and stated that things between Rishi Kapoor and her seemed to be well. A few years back, Deepika and Ranbir were together. However, things ended on a sour note. Despite that, the two popular actors established a cordial friendship and were often seen hanging out together with many of the industry friends.

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone spends some quality time with Ranbir Kapoor’s parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor; See Pics)

When Rishi Kapoor and were in the US earlier this year, Deepika visited New York and met them. Ranbir’s parents also gave her a special gift for her marriage with and wished her the best. Photos of Deepika posing with Rishi & Neetu Kapoor where shared on social media. Amidst this, Mumbai Mirror report states that Deepika might be starring in a film with senior Kapoor. Well, if it is true, it will be interesting to see if it turns out to be a success like their films before. Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film hits the screens on January 10, 2020.

