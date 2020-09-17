Deepika Padukone reveals Cocktail allowed her the experience of being vulnerable in front of the camera
Deepika Padukone is currently one of the most bankable actresses in the Bollywood film industry. Her journey from modeling to acting is nothing less inspiring and yes! She does serve as an inspiration for numerous other aspiring actors out there. Recently, in one of her interviews, the Chhapaak star opened up on her experience of working in the 2012 movie Cocktail that also featured Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Diana Penty, Randeep Hooda, and others in the lead roles.
The actress initially starts by saying that being someone who is shy came in the way of allowing and freeing herself in front of the camera. After that, Deepika states that Cocktail allowed her the experience for the very first time to be truly vulnerable in front of the camera. The ’83 actress adds that once she felt that joy, there was no stopping for her after the same. Meanwhile, her husband Ranveer Singh is all praises for the diva in the same interview.
He states that Deepika Padukone was not aware of the emotional turmoil she was going through but that that helped evolve the performer in her. On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali, who has worked with her in movies like Love Aaj Kal, states that as the actress is getting more confident, whatever is inside her is finally coming up which is very rare in terms of Indian cinema. He further adds that he hasn’t seen anyone other than Deepika who has improved so much. Meanwhile, Deepika is currently gearing up for her movie ’83 that has been directed by Kabir Khan.
