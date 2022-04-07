Deepika Padukone REVEALS the colour that defines her the most; Drops a gorgeous pic

Deepika Padukone is an actress who is the epitome of beauty, sophistication and elegance. She is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. The actress has carved a niche for herself with not just her gorgeous looks and acting prowess, but she is also known for her versatility. Besides, Deepika is also known for keeping her fans intrigued with her social media activities. On Wednesday, she played an interesting game with her fans on her Instagram that helped us know her better.

She played the game ‘If I were…’. When a fan asked her what she would be as a colour, Deepika wrote ‘White’. What’s more, she blessed our eyes with a gorgeous picture of herself where she donned an all-white attire. On the other hand, when a fan asked her what she would be as a drink, Deepika said ‘Hot Chocolate’ and added a cute clip of her a mug in her hand. The Gehraiyaan actress was also asked, “If I were a place”, to which she wrote “home”. She selected a beautiful picture and shared it on her Instagram stories giving a sneak peek into her cozy paradise. In the photograph, Deepika, who was dressed in a sweater, was seen relaxing on her comfortable bed.

Check Deepika's stories HERE

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She has been praised for her impeccable performance in the movie. The actress has numerous projects like Fighter, Pathaan, Project K and the remake of An Intern in her kitty.

