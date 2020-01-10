Deepika Padukone REVEALS her being an introvert is NOT connected with depression; Says ‘Am still a shy person’

Deepika Padukone has been one of the most popular stars who have been vocal about depression. In a recent interview, the Chhapaak actor revealed how her being shy and introvert has nothing to do with her depression.

Among the popular faces in Bollywood, is one name that has managed to leave an indelible imprint on the minds of people with her performances. However, the most important thing that the Chhapaak star did was speak about her struggle with depression at the peak of her career. Deepika coming out about it gave people hope and courage and normalized mental health. However, people still connected being depressed with her being shy and introvert. In a recent interview, Deepika busted the same myth.

In a chat with a portal, Deepika stated that her being shy and introvert has nothing to do with her being depressed. The Chhapaaak star revealed that she is still shy but that doesn’t stop her from doing what she has to do socially. She clarified that being shy and being depressed are not connected. Deepika said that just because she is socially awkward or shy, doesn’t mean she won’t act in front of cameras and work like an actor. But, she mentioned that it takes a lot of effort on her part to put it aside and continue doing what she needs to as an actor.

Deepika cleared the confusion between the two being related and said, “The two things (her depression and being an introvert) are not connected. I"m still a shy person, I"m still an introvert. Both aspects are completely different from me speaking about depression. It"s like me being an actor — just because I'm shy or an introvert or awkward that doesn’t mean I shouldn't perform well on camera (agrees to the reference of Veronica in Cocktail at this point). Eventually, it takes a lot of me...not that I can’t do it... it just takes a lot of me and from me to put that aspect of my life aside and do what I really have to.”

Meanwhile, Deepika’s film Chhapaak has hit the screens today. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of an acid attack survivor named Malti played by Deepika. It is based on Laxmi Agarwal’s story and also stars Vikrant Massey. With Chhapaak, Deepika has also become a producer. Initial reviews of Chhapaak are in and the film is getting a great response from critics. Fans of Deepika are excited to see her on the screen after Padmaavat.

