Deepika Padukone REVEALS her birthday is all the more special because Chhapaak is coming up

Deepika Padukone, who rings in her 34th birthday today reveals that she is not a very fussy birthday person and likes to keep it intimate and simple.

is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film also marks the actress's debut as a producer. Deepika rings in her 34th birthday today. In an interview with HT, the actress revealed that she is not a big birthday person. When asked about her most-awaited film Chhapaak is releasing near to her birthday, the actress said that she has been looking forward to this time. The birthday is all the more special because such a great moment is coming up. The fact that they are telling such a special story and the movie is up for release. There is so much love and goodwill. She thinks with all of those things, the birthday is the perfect icing on the cake.

On how DP spends her birthday, the actress said, "I will be in Lucknow to celebrate the day at a cafe run by acid attack survivors. I will be with them for a day. I have spent a considerable amount of time with many of them during the making of the film. So it was important for me to be with them on my special day. I am looking forward to it." When asked her whether she is a birthday person, the Padmaavat actress said, "I am not a very fussy birthday person. I like to keep it intimate and simple. I am more of a quiet person. I don’t understand the whole fuss around birthdays. But if something happens (celebrations) I am game for that. And it is fun to receive gifts if I may say and all the love and good wishes that come my way."

Recalling her birthday surprise by hubby and actor , Deepika shared, "He always makes sure to do something special. He gives me something special. He has always gone out of his way to make it memorable for me. But more than that, whether it is my birthday or his birthday, we make sure that we spend quality time with each other."

Speaking about her birthday Deepika said that she would always say peace of mind. Because one can have everything in the world whether material or otherwise but if we don’t have peace of mind then we are just not present as human beings. On the professional front, she wishes that secretly and put it out there in the universe.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will release on 10th January 2020.

