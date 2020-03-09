Deepika Padukone REVEALS her Holi plans with Ranveer Singh; Here’s how star couple will be celebrating it

In an interview, Deepika Padukone reveals her Holi Plans with hubby Ranveer Singh; Read on to know more

Before jets off for her film shootings next week, she will be making sure to celebrate the festival of Holi with hubby and his family. During a recent interview, when this Padmaavat actress was asked about her Holi plans, the actress had said that since as actors, they are busy with shootings, Ranveer Singh had called up to ask whether or not she was shooting on Holi, and luckily, since Deepika wasn’t shooting, therefore, they will have a warm cosy celebrations at home.

And before she jets off to Srilanka to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next, Deepika is happy that she will be able to spend valuable time with her family on Holi. “So, Holi gives me an opportunity to spend quality time with my family before I go,” shared Deepika. Also, when Deepika was asked about what changes have come through post marriage vis-a-via celebrating Holi, the actress said that nothing much has changed since both, Ranveer and Deepika used to celebrate the festival and what has changed is that earlier, the main celebration would take place in Deepika’s house and post marriage, DeepVeer do a small pooja in their house and then they go to their in-laws’ home where everyone is together. “So, it’s a bigger celebration. If our respective parents can be together [on that day], that’s the best thing. Otherwise, my in-laws are here so a part of the family is always around. We don’t do anything very elaborate. For us, the main idea of festivals or holidays is to spend quality time together,” shared Deepika.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak wherein she played the role of an acid attack survivor and next, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

