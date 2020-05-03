Deepika Padukone REVEALS her love for raw mangoes; Fans ask about Ranveer Singh

Sharing a picture of some slices of raw mangoes topped with some salt and chili powder, Deepika Padukone reveals her love for the yummy mangoes calling it 'better than anyone she ever met.'

Due to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of Coronavirus, everyone has been using this quarantine period by sending some gala time with their family and loved ones. Among all, is currently spending time at home with hubby amid the Coronavirus lockdown. From cleaning to cooking to organising, Deepika is indulging in different activities to keep herself busy. The Padmaavat star has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen during the lockdown. From a Thai meal to Pasta and Chicken, Deepika is proving that she's the ultimate Masterchef.

Recently, Deepika shared a picture of cut raw mangoes topped with some salt and chili powder. Every mango lover will understand that one needs no reason to binge on to this yummy thing. Sharing the photo of the raw mango pieces, Deepika wrote, "You're simply the best, better than all the rest Better than anyone, anyone I ever met...(drooling emoji)" Well, we wonder what Ranveer has to say about DP calling 'Kairi' the best. While fans have been showering hearts on DPs post, some have been asking the actress, whether she loves 'Kairi' more than Ranveer. One has even commented, "Ranveer Singh must be jealous of it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It will be helmed by Shakun and is a film based on the complexity of modern relationships. It is produced by and will release on February 12, 2020. Deepika also will be seen with Ranveer Singh in ‘83. But the film’s release has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress will also be seen in the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.

