Deepika Padukone reveals her mother was the first one to recognize she needed professional help

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most outspoken persons in terms of mental health issues. The ‘Piku’ actress opened up about her battle with depression in 2015. It’s been several years now and the star is growing stronger, yet recalling those days of struggle, Deepika in a recent interview with a beauty magazine revealed that her mother was the first one to recognize that she needed professional help.

Speaking with Allure, Deepika said, “Speaking out about my experience with mental illness and standing up for what I believe in, I think all of that happened around the same time”. She added a year prior to that, she remembers waking up feeling completely unmotivated, directionless, and didn’t want to face the world.

The ‘83’ actress recalled breaking down in front of her mother. “I had this blockbuster year and everything was going perfectly well. I was in this relationship [with the person] who I’m married to now. And everything was perfect. Like, how could life be any better? I think that’s probably how it seemed to everyone around me, including myself,” shared the actress.

Deepika revealed that it was her mother who was the first to recognize that her daughter needed professional help and connected her with a family friend and counselor, who worked in tandem with a psychiatrist to diagnose the actress with clinical depression. As per the reports, the actor was immediately prescribed medication.

Deepika said she struggled and suffered for many months because she didn’t know anyone who had been through this. She felt like if she shared her experience and even just one person could identify with her symptoms then her purpose would be served.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress will now be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

