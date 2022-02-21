Deepika Padukone reveals her parents’ reaction to Gehraiyaan: They were proud of how we depicted mental health

It has been over ten days since Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan premiered on a streaming platform. Ever since its release, the film has been in the headlines, while the audience has a mixed response to the film. Apart from Deepika, the Shakun Batra-directorial stars an ensemble cast including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor. Gehraiyaan traces the story of four individuals, especially Alisha (Deepika) who is trying to cope with a personal loss and childhood trauma, while her current relationships take a turn when she meets her cousin Tia’s (Ananya) fiancé Zain (Siddhant).

In a recent chat with India Today, Deepika opened up about her parents’ reaction to the film. Deepika mentioned that they find it difficult to dissociate the real her from the actor. "(They are) proud, extremely proud. And of course, they do find it a little difficult to disassociate me from the actor, so they usually take time. It does affect them. They're my family, my parents. Of course, it affects them, but they were extremely appreciative and proud of my performance," Deepika stated.

The actress further added that her parents liked the way they dealt with mental health in the film. "They were also proud of how we depicted mental health in the film and how we dealt with that. So ya, I am happy that they're proud,” the actress said.

On the work front, Deepika has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty. The actress will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathan. Apart from that, she also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will be collaborating with Prabhas in Project K. She also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

