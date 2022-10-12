Deepika Padukone reveals how her late-night conversations with Ranveer Singh are like

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in giving couple goals and often make our hearts melt with their adorable gestures for each other. Be it at award shows or on social media, Ranveer is one such actor who never hesitates in expressing his love for his wife. Recently, Deepika made us all proud once again as she walked the ramp for Paris Fashion Week and there, in Meghan Markle’s podcast, the Piku star opened up about the little things in her life which also includes late-night conversations with hubby Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone, who walked the ramp for luxury brand Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week, recently appeared on the latest episode of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s podcast. In the latest episode of Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast, Deepika shared that Ranveer has been away for a week due to work and that he will be so happy to see her. Further talking about her mental health and depression, when Meghan asked the actress, “Do you remember like where you were when you said, oh, I feel better now, I want to do this?” To this Deepika revealed, “today it's all about the little things, like just you know, hugging my sister or late-night conversations with my husband. Like those are the moments that really fill me up today.”

Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone’s PDA

A week ago, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to share a few throwback pictures with Deepika’s posters from Cannes. In the caption, he wrote that is proud of her achievements, and wished her good luck with her show. “I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby! @deepikapadukone”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, as Deepika Padukone was announced as the Brand Ambassador of an international brand, Ranveer couldn’t stop gushing over his wife. “My Queen! Doing us proud,” wrote Ranveer.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. This film will also star Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She has Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She has Project K alongside Prabhas, Fighter alongside Hrithik and others.

