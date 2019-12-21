Deepika Padukone reveals how nothing has come in the way of her relationship with Ranveer Singh; Read On

Deepika Padukone said, "Ranveer is equally supportive, that’s why I married him because he respects my success, he respects the money I make. If I come to think of it, the money he earns, his success now is totally different, and 7 years ago, when we were dating, things were different."

and are the IT couple of B-town, and rightly so. Not only do the two of them have some of the best films to their credit, but together, they give out major couple goals, and their support for each other has always been one that has fans gushing over them. And, at an event in Jaipur last evening, Deepika got talking about their journey of all these years, from dating him to marrying him, and how nothing has come in the way of their relationship.

Deepika went on to say, "Ranveer is equally supportive, that’s why I married him because he respects my success, he respects the money I make. If I come to think of it, the money he earns, his success now is totally different, and 7 years ago, when we were dating, things were different, and I was working more, and yet, to be genuinely okay with the fact that I was working more, I was busier, and there were days when I did not even used to come home, and not once has it come in the way of our relationship, that is unique, and I want to see more of that."

On the work front, Deepika is currently gearing up for her next film, Chhapaak. Slated for a release on January 10, 2020, the movie also co-stars Vikrant Massey and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Deepika has been keeping busy with the promotions of the film, and well, the countdown started with the trailer a few days ago.

