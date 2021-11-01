Deepika Padukone reveals how she celebrated Diwali as a kid, shares a fun fact about her family names

The festival of lights, Diwali is just around the corner and in just a few days, we'll get to see Btown stars throwing parties at their homes and revealing how they intend to celebrate. Actress Deepika Padukone has shared a video on her social media handle on Monday where she has gone ahead to share with fans how Diwali was for her as a kid in Bangalore. Not just this, Deepika is also seen dropping a cute fact about her family in the video.

In the video shared by Deepika, we can hear her talk to her hairstylist and team about her Diwali celebrations as a kid. She reveals that as a kid, she along with other children would get together below her building and burst crackers. She also dropped a fun fact about her family's names. Deepika said that all names in her family mean light. From her mum Ujjala Padukone, dad Prakash Padukone to sister Anisha and her, each of their names signify light.

To note, Deepika and Ranveer had a low-key Diwali celebration last year amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The couple had revealed to HT last year that they would be spending time with family at home. Now, this year, fans have been wondering how both Deepika and Ranveer intend to celebrate the festival of lights.

Meanwhile, Deepika recently hit the headlines when her photos from a party in Dubai went viral on social media. In her photos, Deepika was seen in an all black look with a gold choker. The pictures impressed fans and went viral in no time. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in a cameo in '83 with Ranveer Singh. Besides this, she has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Shakun Batra's untitled film.

