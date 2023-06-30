Deepika Padukone REVEALS husband Ranveer Singh discovered her 'weird' talent and it is unbelievable

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in town. The love birds dated each other for a long time and finally decided to seal the deal in 2018 in an intimate ceremony. Since then, they have been dishing out major couple goals. Even when it comes to social media PDA, Deepika and Ranveer manage to leave their fans in awe. Recently, during an interview, Deepika spoke about a weird fact about herself which was discovered by her husband Ranveer.

Deepika Padukone has THIS hidden talent discovered by Ranveer Singh

Deepika recently spoke to Tweak India and spilled beans on her daily skincare routine, what she does in her free time, her healthy lifestyle and more. During the conversation, she was asked to reveal a weird fact about herself that only her close friends know. Deepika shared that she's a good mimic. She went on to reveal that when Ranveer puts her in the spot and makes her mimic someone, she cannot do it. She said that she can only mimic in front of Ranveer and her sister Anisha Padukone.

Deepika said, "I am a good mimic. According to my husband, I am a great mimic hidden in the closet, hasn't been discovered yet, waiting to be discovered. But I can't. Somehow when the cameras are on, and when he puts me in the spot and makes me mimic someone in front of people, it does not happen. But with my sister and my husband, I am a fantastic mimic."

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika, who are currently busy shooting for their respective projects, were seen attending Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception recently. After a long time, the duo was seen making a public appearance. The inside videos from the wedding reception that went viral on social media showed them setting the dance floor fire with the Deol family.

Work front

Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Karan Johar and it also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. It will release on July 28. On the other hand, Deepika has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.