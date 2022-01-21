Deepika Padukone reveals if Shakun Batra actually made her do 48 takes for scenes in Gehraiyaan.

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan's trailer has taken social media as well as Bollywood by storm. The film which is slated to release next month dished out several little details about working on the film at the trailer launch. Now, in a recent interview with Film Companion, the team was asked about the rumour if director Shakun Batra actually does 48 takes for a particular scene.

Reacting to this question, Deepika told Anupama Chopra, "This is true and I have my friends who will vouch for it. I know I'm not alone in this battle." Her co-star quickly chimed in and said, "Once Shakun made me do 48 variations in one take. So, in one take only he was like now do 48. That was his trick."

Elaborating on whether Shakun really made her do 48 takes after being an actor for 15 years, Deepika said, "I have worked with directors who know exactly what they want. And then you have directors who have no clue what they want. And here, you have Shakun, who is so unique, he knows exactly what he wants but he's also figuring it out. So, he sits right in the middle of the process which I have never experienced. So, when people say, 'What is it like working with him?' And I tell people yeah, he makes you do 48 takes and they say so 'he doesn't know what he wants'."

She continued, "I say, 'No, but actually he knows what he wants'. I know we are laughing about it but it is also very interesting. I have never worked with someone in this manner. He knows exactly what he wants and it is just him going after that. Maybe, because of the way we were shooting this film - very sort of hand held and the camera keeps moving - maybe it gave him the opportunity to try different things so that he has that flexibility on the edit table."

Deepika further said that the trick was just trusting the process. "How does an actor go with that? Just trust in his process and his vision. Go with the flow. Is it exhausting? Yes. But, I think you don't need to say that as he is very perceptive. He picks up on these things. If you trust his vision and go with it, I think you're in a good place."

Gehraiyaan will begin streaming on 11 February.

