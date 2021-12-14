Deepika Padukone reveals the one best thing Ranveer Singh and she have: 'It makes marriage much easier'

Among the popular Btown couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a huge fanbase and their fans cannot stop gushing over their photos whenever they post on social media. Now, in a recent chat, Deepika opened up about how she and Ranveer both decide what things about their life they would like to keep private and what portions would they like to share. While talking about it, Deepika also ended up revealing one of the best traits she and Ranveer have in their marriage.

Talking to Anupama Chopra in a Film Companion interview, Deepika said that she and Ranveer have one of the best things that is 'communication'. She revealed that they communicate with each other about everything and that happens to make their marriage easy. Further, Deepika also said that they sometimes agree and sometimes disagree but they always end up finding the middle path. "One of the best things we have is communication. We communicate a lot. We might agree, we might disagree. But when you communicate, it makes marriage much easier," said the 83 actress.

One of the best things we have is communication. We communicate a lot. We might agree, we might disagree. Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh

Further, Deepika explained that she and Ranveer do have their battles but she said that they are sensitive towards it and that they find a middle path. "Yes, there are battles where he will win and I will have to say okay fine, take this win. There are times when I might say something and I may be very firm about my belief and he might say that yeah okay I disagree with you but If this is what you think then okay but I disagree with you."

Deepika also explained how she and Ranveer zeroed in on the anniversary photos that they wanted to post from the Almora trip. She said, "This holiday, we wanted to share some part of our life. I know there are my fans here and they kept messaging me. We spoke about it. And we knew they would be disappointed if we didn't put anything out. So this one was for all of you. And luckily we agreed upon which pictures we wanted to put and how many pictures we want to put. We agreed on that. So that was easy."

Well, the anniversary photos that both Deepika and Ranveer had shared went viral on social media and fans could not stop gushing over DeepVeer. Now, as they are all set to be seen together once again in 83, their fans cannot keep calm. Deepika will be seen as Romi Bhatia in the film while Ranveer steps into the shoes of Kapil Dev in 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is all set to release on December 24.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone surprised Ranveer Singh on first day of ‘The Big Picture’; Here's how