Deepika Padukone: Staying grounded is very important, Ranveer and I talk about this very often

In a recent conversation with a leading magazine, Deepika Padukone shared about the things that bring her joy. Moreover, she also revealed the one thing which is much important than success for hubby Ranveer Singh and her.

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry in current times. In her over a decade-long career, Deepika has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen in films like Piku, Tamasha, Cocktail, Padmaavat, and now, most recently, Gehraiyaan. She has proved her acting prowess time and again, while the actress climbs the ladder of success with every release. But what things bring her joy? Is professional success the most important for the actress? Deepika reveals all in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Deepika said, “I think vulnerability...and authenticity bring me joy. Recognising these qualities in myself, or in other people, brings me joy. The simple things make me happy, too. Waking up next to my husband, having breakfast with family, or experiencing honest moments with friends, when I can be my truest self... For me, staying grounded is extremely important. In fact, Ranveer [Singh] and I talk about this often...how anyone can be successful, but what matters more is to be remembered as a good human being.”

On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. The film about complex and layered human relationships featured Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa as well. She now has an interesting line up of projects including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan along with Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Project K with Prabhas, and the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer, on the other hand, has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty.

