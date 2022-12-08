Deepika Padukone reveals only Rohit Shetty can bring out her comic avatar at Current Laga Re song launch

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented and loved actresses in Bollywood. We have seen her proving her versatility by being a part of films from different genres. From Om Shanti Om to her recent release Gehraiyaan, Deepika has always raised her performance bar a notch higher. Talking about the comedy genre, this too is not untouched by the actress and we have seen an example in Chennai Express. Today as her song with hubby Ranveer Singh from his movie Cirkus has been released, we saw the actress arriving in style for the launch. The Pathaan actress along with Ranveer and Rohit Shetty interacted with the media and opened up about bringing out her comic avatar.

While interacting with the media during the Current Laga Re song launch from Cirkus Deepika Padukone gave the entire credit for her comic timing to Rohit Shetty. The actress said, “I don’t think I can bring out my comic avatar with anyone else except Rohit Shetty.” Well, it is quite a big thing to say but we also wouldn’t deny this as we saw her performance in Chennai Express which made all her fans laugh.

Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty's reunion

Meanwhile, Cirkus marks the reunion of Rohit and Deepika after almost a decade. The director worked with the actress in Chennai Express, which was released in 2013 and also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Cirkus is Ranveer Singh's third collaborative project with Rohit Shetty. The duo first worked together in the 2018 film Simmba and the 2021 film Sooryavanshi.

The film features Ranveer Singh in a double role and the story of Cirkus takes place in the 1960s. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, and T-Series. Meanwhile, the music of Cirkus is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Badshah, and Lijo George-DJ Chetas.