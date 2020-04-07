Deepika Padukone REVEALS Ranveer Singh complains about her on their family WhatsApp group; Find out why

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and due to the Coronavirus crisis, the release of the film has been postponed.

and have been married for more than a year, and every time we see their loved up photos, we fall in love with this duo all over again. Be it their social media PDA, or lovey-dovey photos, Deepika and Ranveer remain one of the most loved couples in B-town. Now, as we speak, since the entire nation is under a lockdown, all of us are staying home amid quarantine, and talking about Deepika and Ranveer, the two have been making the most of the free time. From working out together to cooking and binging on midnight desserts, Deepika and Ranveer’s quarantine is all things love and today, we got our hands on a video which had Deepika reveal that one thing that annoys Ranveer the most is the fact that Deepika always wants to do something around the house.

We got our hands on a video wherein Deepika is seen talking about quarantine life with Ranveer and that is when she revealed that recently, she happened to sprain her back while doing some household chores. “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group,” she said. Recalling the incident, Deepika said that she sprained her back two days ago when she was ‘cleaning’ and before going down to the gym, Ranveer told Deepika: ‘You’re not moving from here you’ve sprained your back’. And knowing Deepika, she decided to again clean something around the house but to her surprise, Ranveer made a surprise visit in 20 minutes and expectedly, she was not in her bed but on a shelf, trying to clean something and that is when Ranveer got really wild. “Can you not do this phat phat all the time? Can you sit in one place you have injured your back,” shared Deepika. Well, looks like, just like any other wife, Deepika, too, wants to make sure that everything around the house is squeaky clean and we are sure that all the wives can relate to this, isn't it?

Recently, in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, Ranveer Singh and Deepika took to social media to announce that their contribution towards the PM Cares Relief Fund and without disclosing the amount, the wrote, "In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We're all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind…" On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's '83 and due to the Coronavirus crisis, the release of the film has been postponed.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post wherein she pasted a husband stamp on Ranveer's forehead:

