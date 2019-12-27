Deepika Padukone REVEALS she and Ranveer Singh went gaga over Hrithik Roshan while watching War

Today we got to know that not only Deepika Padukone but even Ranveer Singh loves Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer Singh and she would, again and again, hit pause while watching War which stars Hrithik.

Recently, we all got to know about 's love for . The actress had expressed her love for the actor on social media. Deepika took to Twitter to shower praises on Hrithik as she compared him to ‘Death by chocolate’ as she wrote, “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying... (sic)," followed by a drooling face emoji. On knowing about this Hrithik said, “I really don't know how to react to that. I'm quite flattered. My thanks to her for complimenting me for War. It's very encouraging when people from your own fraternity praise you…”

But today we got to know that not only Deepika but even loves Hrithik Roshan. DP revealed to HT that actor-husband Ranveer Singh and she would, again and again, hit pause while watching War which stars Hrithik. They used to pause and say “Kya naachta hai, kya dikhta hai”. The Padmaavat actress had also told Mumbai Mirror that it is amazing how her husband and she can sit together and appreciate a guy. That video of Hrithik feeding Deepika cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast the two together.

Well, we hope the filmmakers are reading this. Even fans would love to see Deepika and Hrithik in a movie together, right?

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10th January 2019. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 with Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan is ‘flattered’ by Deepika Padukone’s ‘death by chocolate’ comment; Here’s what he has to say

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More