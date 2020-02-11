Deepika Padukone shares her confusion about Sea Cucumber on her & Ranveer’s holiday; Fans guess the vacay spot

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a confession about Sea Cucumbers as she shared a glimpse of the deep blue ocean water from her vacay with Ranveer Singh. Fans have been trying to guess DeepVeer’s vacay spot and so far, they have zeroed on Sri Lanka.

Over the past few days, fans of and have been trying to guess where the two have jetted off for a getaway. A few days back, Deepika shared photos of her and Ranveer’s passport along with her boarding pass and announced that they both were heading out for a holiday. Since then, every day, Deepika has been dropping hints about her vacay spot on Instagram with captions stating ‘His & Hers’ to add to the curiosity among fans.

On Tuesday, Deepika shared yet another mysterious glimpse from her vacay with hubby Ranveer and it added to the speculation among fans that DeepVeer might be holidaying in Sri Lanka. Deepika confessed on her Instagram story that she used to think that Sea Cucumbers was a vegetable. The marine animals are found the most and found that the Indian Ocean is a home for Sea Cucumbers. Furthermore, when we tried to research about marine animals, studies showed that Sri Lanka is known for fishing for these creatures.

Also, as per the boarding pass that Deepika had shared a few days back, fans saw the flight number UL 142 and tried to find out the DeepVeer’s vacay spot through it. The flight UL 142 as per various fan comments on the photo travels between Mumbai and Colombo in Sri Lanka. Now, with the Chhapaak actress confessing about her confusion over Sea Cucumbers, fans are not behind in speculating that Ranveer and Deepika are spending time at the exotic beaches and landscapes of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, if it turns out to be true and Deepika and Ranveer are indeed vacationing in Sri Lanka, it wouldn’t be the first time for the power couple in the exotic land. A while back, Ranveer accompanied Deepika to Sri Lanka to attend her best friend’s wedding and photos from the same had taken over the internet too. Well, whatever the case might be, just like their marriage, Deepika and Ranveer surely are keeping their private vacay away from the limelight and are teasing with just a few glimpses from the same.

