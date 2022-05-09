Deepika Padukone reveals she feared being 'written off' as her South Indian accent was 'frowned upon'

Deepika Padukone has now scaled the heights of stardom and is easily considered to be one of the top names in India's film industry. The actress has only delivered box office hits but also gone on to deliver spectacular performances. However, while the journey was difficult it also came with its fair share of self doubt. In a recent conversation with Faye D'souza for Vogue India, Deepika revealed that she was initially 'frowned upon' for her South Indian accent.

Speaking about the tasting success as a top female icon, Deepika reflected on her journey and said, "I do see the obvious disparity between men and women in almost any aspect of life, but never in my journey have I felt the need to compare. And I think it’s to do with the fact that my sister and I weren’t brought up like that. We weren’t constantly reminded of the fact that we were girls, and so we had to go into the world thinking differently and fighting for what we deserved. But I did have to tackle other challenges."

She added, "Coming from a sports background meant I did not have a natural inroad into Bollywood. My South Indian accent was also frowned upon and I initially worried about being written off because of it.

Deepika also touched upon the change that she can bring into affect now, thanks to her success. Commenting on how her purpose has always been to bring change, Deepika said, "As an outsider to the industry, I inadvertently ended up becoming an observer, which I believe has enabled me to change the status quo. Earlier, I probably didn’t have the confidence or the clout to be able to effect change, but the desire for it was always there."

On the work front, Deepika has an exciting lineup with films like Fighter, Project K, The Intern remake and Pathaan.

