Deepika Padukone REVEALS she heard about Shah Rukh Khan’s initiative for acid attack survivors during Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone is all set to play an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. In a recent chat, Deepika spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s initiative for acid attack survivors and shared what she feels about it.

One of the most talked about films in the current time is ’s upcoming flick, Chhapaak. Based on a true story, Deepika will be seen playing an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak and the trailer has evoked an overwhelming response from the audience. However, even before Deepika started this conversation about acid attack survivors, had kicked off his initiative with Meer Foundation where he was dedicatedly working towards rehabilitation of acid attack survivors. A number of times, Shah Rukh has shared photos from meetings with acid attack survivors and has been rooting for them.

In a recent chat with Times Of India, Deepika recalled a time when Shah Rukh revealed to her about doing something for acid attack survivors. Deepika mentioned that during the shoot of Happy New Year or Chennai Express, SRK had expressed his wish to do something for the survivors, but didn’t reveal that he had started doing it. The Chhapaak star mentioned that only when she started filming the movie, she got to know about Shah Rukh’s Meer foundation. Deepika was surprised and happy that something that SRK wanted he had actually followed it through.

Deepika said, “He (Shah Rukh Khan) had already started doing it at an individual level and I think he has been doing it for years, he just never spoke about it. I think he has been financially supporting survivors at an individual level and I remember him mentioning to us that he would like to do this at a much larger level. And then, I haven’t seen him in a while. It’s almost a coincidence that I started hearing about the Meer foundation almost around the same time when we started filming ‘Chhapaak’. Then, it made me feel like - Oh, Wow! Something like this he would talk about has actually taken shape and is actually there in form. It’s nice to see that something that he felt for and something that he believed in is actually followed through, and that they do such incredible work.”

If we keep trying we shall overcome... https://t.co/gYqRxnelUP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2019

Deepika, however, mentioned that there are other NGOs that are working for the betterment of lives of acid attack survivors and that Chhapaak isn’t focused on any one of them. The 33-year-old actress shared that she hopes that the film makes people see what they want to convey. Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika will be seen playing Malti in the same. Vikrant Massey is also playing an important part in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is co-produced by Deepika and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

