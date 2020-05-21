Deepika Padukone REVEALS she & sis Anisha used to kiss Leonardo DiCaprio’s poster before going to sleep

Deepika Padukone reveals that she and sister Anisha Padukone used to kiss a poster of Leonardo DiCaprio before going off to sleep during childhood. Read on!

We all know that is extremely attached to her family and especially younger sister Anisha Padukone and these Padukone sisters share a great bond. From traveling together to sharing each other’s secrets to being each others’ BFF’s, Anisha and Deepika are sister goals. Now since everyone is under quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Deepika Padukone has been missing sister Anisha as the Padmaavat actress, recently, took to social media to share photos with Anisha. That said, today, we got our hands on an interview wherein Deepika revealed secrets about her childhood. In an interview with a magazine, Deepika got talking about Anisha and how they spent their childhood.

“My sister Anisha and I shared a room. We used to sit on that sofa you see in the picture and play ‘house’ for hours. We also had several posters of Leonardo DiCaprioon the wall and made it a point to kiss him goodnight every night before going to sleep,” read Deepika’s quote. Well, besides playing all day on the sofa, what caught our undivided attention was the fact that just like all of us, Deepika and Anisha, too, had a poster of an actor on their room wall and it was none other than Leonardo DiCaprio and what is even more interesting is that the girls used to kiss the poster before going off to bed. Isn’t that cute?

A few days back, when Deepika was missing Anisha, she shared a picture with Anisha on social media and alongside the photo, she wrote, “I miss you peanut !!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! #AnishaPadukone #siblings.” Also, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Deepika shared a picture with Anisha and mother Ujjala Padukone and the photo was from Deepika’s pre-wedding puja in Bangalore wherein the actress is seen seated in between her mother and Anisha. On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen in the movie '83 where she will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev while Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev.

Check out Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone's photo here:

