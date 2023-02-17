Deepika Padukone reveals she wants to be Wonder Woman on the kind of roles she wants to do in Hollywood

Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Pathaan . The film which is celebrating the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screens after almost 4 years has not only broken several box office records but also paved the way straight into the hearts of the fans. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars John Abraham as the antagonist. At a recent event, the actress grabbed all the limelight after she opened up about South Asian representation and the kind of roles she wants to do in Hollywood.

Talking about the kind of roles Deepika Padukone has rejected and the kind of roles she wishes to fo in Hollywood, Deepika Padukone said, “I think we have a long way to go when it comes to South Asian representation so I think that’s what I am looking for. I am done for all of us on behalf of all of us being the Indian doctor in a movie or the Indian Taxi driver in a movie. I want to be Wonder Woman, I want to be Bat Woman and there’s no reason and when I say I, I mean we. There’s no reason why I want us to be Barbie. I want us to be all of those things and there’s no reason why we can’t be. And so the choice of or the decision to not do these movies is an intentional decision to say bring me, bring us something that is worth our talent, worth our while and while our energy.”