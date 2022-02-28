Deepika Padukone reveals she was asked to get breast implants at 18

Deepika Padukone is already riding high on the success of her recent release Gehraiyaan. Fans are in awe of her performance in the film. Well, the actress is also known for her toned physique. Recently, Deepika revealed the best and worst pieces of advice she has received in her career till now. Recalling one such piece of advice, the actress said that the worst one is when someone recommended her to get breast implants at the age of 18. But the actress says she is glad for not taking that advice seriously.

As reported by The Indian Express, Deepika made this revelation and said that she received breast implants advice when she was just 18. “I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously,” the Pathan actress added. She has also mentioned what Shah Rukh Khan had said to her. The actor asked her to make memories while working and creating experiences. To note, Deepika made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about her upcoming films, Deepika will be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan again in Pathan. She had revealed that the last schedule of the shoot is left and it is expected that the action-drama will be released at the year-end. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Both will be seen together for the first time. The film was announced in 2021 on Hrithik Roshan's birthday. It is scheduled for release on January 26, 2023, as per reports.