Deepika Padukone reveals the time husband Ranveer Singh felt inspired by her in THIS unseen video; Watch

We recently stumbled upon a video of Deepika Padukone talking about her film Chhapaak and what was the best compliment she received. Check it out below.

If there's one couple in Bollywood that manages to send fans into a collective tizzy, it is undoubtedly and . The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, create a social media frenzy whenever they go out and about in the city. The actors have a massive fan following on social media and thanks to these fan clubs, we get to see some never before seen pictures and videos. We recently stumbled upon a video of the actress talking about her film Chhapaak and what was the best compliment she received for the film.

In the video, Deepika can be seen appearing for an interview on Radio One along with her director Meghana Gulzar. When asked what was the nicest thing anyone ever told her after the release of Chaapaak, Deepika said, "There have been several things. From the performance to the way I've used my eyes. I think people lauding us for the fact that we chose to tell a film like this," she said struggling to put it all together.

Deepika then gave up and simply said with a huge smile, "Umm.. okay I got it. Ranveer said you inspire me." Check out the adorable video below:

Q: Nicest thing somebody has said after seeing Chhapaak? #deepveer Deepika: Ranveer said you inspire me pic.twitter.com/lNhUdf92OM — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) February 1, 2020

The much-loved couple have now headed on much-needed vacation. Deepika took to the gram and shared a sneak peek of their passports captioning it, "His and her's". Check out Deepika's latest Instagram photo below:

