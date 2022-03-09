Deepika Padukone reveals what she appreciates the most about Ranveer Singh; Calls him her ‘cheerleader’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been one of the most loved couples both onscreen and offscreen. Their sizzling chemistry often sets the screens on fire and they never miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Interestingly, Ranveer is quite outspoken about his feelings for Deepika and can’t stop gushing about her in interviews or on social media. However, Deepika likes to remain reserved about her personal life. But this time, the Bajirao Mastani actress has opened up about her love life and revealed what she appreciates the most about Ranveer.

During her recent interview with Harper Bazaar India, Deepika stated that she loves the fact how Ranveer pays attention to little things around. She also emphasised that the Padmaavat actor is quite emotional and sensitive as a person. Deepika said, “Ranveer is definitely my cheerleader...but it’s not just on social media, it’s at home, too, like when I try my hand at gardening or cooking a meal. Ranveer is a sensitive and emotional partner. Even when he meets my parents, he always tells them how proud he is of me. He pays attention to the little things, and that’s what I appreciate about him the most.”

She also emphasised that even her family admires Ranveer for the way he expresses his emotions generously. “That’s just who he is”, Deepika added. For the uninitiated, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 after dating each other for around six years. The couple, who had given hits like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, went on to share the screen for the first time post their marriage in Kabir Khan’s 83.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone opens up on her and Ranveer Singh's 'disconnecting' process after Padmaavat